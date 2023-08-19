The Witcher Clears Up Cahir & Vilgefortz's Season 1 Plot Hole With One Vital Line

It's no secret that Netflix's "The Witcher" has taken some substantial creative liberties with the series' source material, the fantasy novel series written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Fans of the "Witcher" video games and novels have been highly critical of the differences between the books and the streaming series, notably lambasting the show's decision to kill off fan-favorite book character Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) and a new Season 2 subplot where Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) loses her magical powers and nearly sacrifices her surrogate daughter Ciri (Freya Allan) to get them back.

Another significant departure from the "Witcher" source material came in the Season 1 battle between the cunning sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) and the Nilfgaardian knight Cahir (Eamon Farron) — in which Cahir easily defeats Vilgefortz in single combat. Book fans, in particular, will know that this is a major plot hole, as Vilgefortz is one of the most powerful characters in the entire "Witcher" series and should have been able to kill Cahir without breaking a sweat.

This plot hole was somewhat rectified with a key line in "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 6, in which Vilgefortz duels Geralt (Henry Cavill). During the fight, Vilgeforts revealed his true strength for the first time, telling Geralt: "Know what the hardest part was? Holding back! Hiding my real skills, knowing I could take any life at any time. It was... exasperating." This short line clarifies exactly why Cahir was able to defeat Vilgefortz so easily since the sorcerer has been hiding his immense power while scheming from the shadows.