The Witcher S3: How Does Vilgefortz Beat Geralt So Easily?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 6 — "Everybody Has a Plan 'til They Get Punched in the Face"

Season 3 Volume 1 of "The Witcher" ends on a cliff-hanger, with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) discovering that Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu) is a spy for Nilfgaard. Unfortunately, before they can act on that information, Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) enact their own scheme. Season 3 Volume 2 begins with a three-sided conflict between the mages of Aretuza, the soldiers of Redania, and the elves serving Nilfgaard. Lives and lies are laid bare in pools of blood, all in the name of controlling the Brotherhood of Sorcerers ... and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan).

Geralt spares only a brief moment to ensure that Dijkstra's joints never function properly again before speeding Ciri away from the palace — but he isn't fast enough. After an awkward battle between Ciri and Cahir (Eamon Farren), who claims to have switched sides in order to protect Ciri's best interests, the pair's flight is cut short by Vilgefortz himself. The mage has been waiting for them as if he knew exactly where they would run. Geralt sends Ciri on ahead and faces Vilgefortz alone. And after a terse exchange of words, Vilgefortz lays waste to the White Wolf, shattering both his sword and his spine. To Geralt's credit, he fights bravely. But at no point during the confrontation does he ever achieve the upper hand.

Now, we've followed Geralt through three seasons of slaughter, and we know for a fact that the Butcher of Blaviken is an accomplished warrior. So how does Vilgefortz beat him so easily?