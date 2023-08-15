Hell's Kitchen: The One Thing Contestants Do That Breaks Chef Christina's Heart

The contestants featured on "Hell's Kitchen" come in with some sort of experience in professional kitchens. Some have been in the business for decades, while others are just getting their start. Sometimes the newbies end up having a thing or two to teach the more experienced chefs. But regardless of how long someone has cooked, there's one issue Chef Christina Wilson has seen come up repeatedly.

When speaking with Tasting Table, Wilson mentioned how many chefs don't understand the fundamentals of basic knife usage: "Every contestant gets this beautiful set of J.A. Henckels Zwilling knives. I still have mine; I still use mine, and they're ... 11 years old, because we've filmed in 2011. Not taking care of their knives leads to poor knife cuts and poor technique. That's the one that probably drives me the most nuts every single season."

There are numerous rules contestants must follow on "Hell's Kitchen" related to contacting people not affiliated with the show. But one would imagine the chefs would already be familiar with the rules of the kitchen, but even the best need some extra training now and then.