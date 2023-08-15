Hell's Kitchen: Rules That Every Contestant Has To Follow

"Hell's Kitchen" is known for serving up drama and turning out impeccable cuisine as contestants pull out all the stops in order to win the grand prize, which includes a job on Gordon Ramsay's team, usually taking a post at one of his restaurants. Chefs participate in a variety of food-based challenges that test their palettes, their work ethic, and their teamwork. This includes the all-important dinner service, which finds contestants working under pressure in order to serve a room full of hungry diners. As contestants work to keep their eyes on the prize, there are plenty of rules they must follow behind the scenes.

In 2010, executive producers Kent Weed and Arthur Smith told Delish that joining the show requires contestants to cut their connection with the outside world for five weeks, including speaking to their families. While they spend each day cooking for other people, contestants still have to cook for themselves. Their sleep schedule also changes, with many going to sleep around 2 a.m. before waking up at 7 a.m. to do it all over again.

The strict rules and the long days are no joke, and two Season 21 contestants have shared their experiences adjusting to life on the "Hell's Kitchen" set.