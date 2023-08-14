Hell's Kitchen: What Do The Contestants Do All Day?

"Hell's Kitchen" is arguably the most intense cooking show devised. Gordon Ramsay is already a hothead, but players have to engage in numerous challenges and actual dinner services for a chance to win a cash prize and an incredible career opportunity of working at one of Ramsay's restaurants. From prep to cooking to clean-up, there's a lot the contestants have to do in a given day, which may have some viewers wondering what kind of downtime the chefs get.

Throughout the series, there have been numerous scenes of the players gathered in the dorm. There's a common area where everyone can hang out and decompress, as well as bedrooms where participants share a space with several other chefs. According to Delish, cameras are all over the dormitory to catch any potential juicy moments.

As far as downtime, it doesn't sound as though contestants have a ton of time to unwind. A standard day sees the chefs compete in an initial challenge. The winning team gets to go on a fun excursion, which can actually be detrimental, while the losing team does chores. After that, they have to quickly prep for dinner service, cook for an actual restaurant, face eliminations, and then clean up. Delish also mentions how players often wake up at 7:00 a.m. and go to bed maybe around 2 a.m., so at best, they're getting roughly five hours of sleep per night. That kind of sleep deprivation can definitely explain some of the mistakes contestants have made over the years.