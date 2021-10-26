Stephen King And Edgar Wright Had An Amazing Exchange About Last Night In Soho

It's always great to see two creative legends, revered in their own fields, having a brief chat, and talking shop when they get the chance. The most recent interaction that had fans buzzing was between one of the greatest horror writers in history having a few words to say about a director who isn't a stranger to the genre himself.

Before the release of "Last Night in Soho," which will be arriving in theaters this week, Stephen King was lucky enough to get an early showing of Edgar Wright's new time-jumping terror, probably because, well, he's Stephen King. After writing classics like "The Shining," "IT," "Pet Semetary," and "Salem's Lot," it's safe to say that he has a vague understanding of what makes the audience's blood turn cold and get them running for the hills. How did the Thomasin McKenzie/Anya Taylor-Joy-starring scare-fest fare to the guy that gave us REDRUM and vampire kids tapping at windows? Thankfully, pretty well, much to Wright's pleasure.