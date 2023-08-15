Killing It Season 2 Review: A Winning Combination Of Class Commentary & Laughs

"Killing It" Season 1 was a wild comedy full of snakes, guns, and betrayal. There was also a substantial amount of stupidity, especially thanks to Brock (Scott MacArthur), the well-meaning but idiotic wannabe influencer; and plenty of commentary on the American dream from Craig Foster (Craig Robinson) and his friend and co-hunter Jillian Glopp (Claudia O'Doherty), who lived in a billboard car. By the end of the first season, the pair had won the snake hunting contest they'd entered by killing the snake that ate Rodney Lamonca's (Tim Heidecker) wife's son — at the potential price of Craig's brother's life — and purchased the piece of land Craig had his eye on.

Now as the second season starts, we see Craig once again at the top of the world posing for pictures in a glossy magazine. The man taking those photos may know about his time in the snake hunting contest, but he has no idea what came next: saw palmetto berries. The man's not impressed but Craig is determined to tell the story — and tell it he does, as the episode flashes back to 2017 and the start of his dream come true. As a supplement company offers to buy their berries on their farm, the trailer that was meant to be Craig and Jillian's office comes crashing down on its side. Craig quickly signs the contract and declares "No backsies." They're in business!

The rest of the season is a comedy of capitalism and class. Craig and Jillian get their berries harvested on time, but just when they're ready to ship, the state comes along and shuts them down. Giant African land snails, another invasive species like the snakes, have been spotted in the area and they have to inspect each and every saw palmetto farm now. Except it takes months, so Craig ends up taking their neighbors, the Boones, up on their offer of illegally picked berries instead. The Boones want health insurance for their troubles, and they'll do anything, including kidnapping Jillian to get it.

Meanwhile, Isaiah (Rell Battle), Craig's reprobate brother, escaped to Arizona from Rodney's wrath, but after nine months or so he's back and he's figured out how to appease Rodney: have him take over Craig's farm by blackmailing Craig. Craig and Jillian stay on as managers making terrible money, but Craig's dream has been delayed, or worse, killed. Also, Jillian gets a new car, a Kia, which she believes is the greatest thing to ever happen to her; Brock is drowning in the demands of YouTube's audience; and Camille (Stephanie Nogueras), Craig's ex-wife and mother of his child, is a surrogate for a rich couple's baby.

In other words, it's a season full of two steps forward and ... three steps back. And the good news is this year, with eight episodes instead of 10, there's a lot less flab on these bones, leading to an exemplary second season.