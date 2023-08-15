Scream 7: Stu Returns In New Fan Poster Design & Revives A Dead Rumor

If there's one thing the "Scream" franchise excels at, it's formulating a good callback. The franchise has come a long way since the first movie released in 1996, but the DNA of the original can still be felt, thanks to modern entries including returning characters like Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers and references to the events of previous films. However, it seems like fans are particularly holding out hope for the upcoming "Scream 7" to bring back a certain icon of the esteemed horror franchise: one of its original killers.

Indeed, while the plot of "Scream 7" is still largely under wraps, there's quite a bit of buzz surrounding the idea of Matthew Lillard's goofy yet sadistic Stu Macher — the accomplice of the original Ghostface in the first "Scream" — coming back to terrorize a new generation. Professional film poster designer and dedicated fan @creepyduckart posted a mock-up poster for "Scream 7" referencing Stu's potential comeback and his...unfortunate history with large tube TVs, prompting debates over the character's dead-or-alive status to swirl once again. Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org requesting Stu to return to the next installment has garnered more than a few signatures.

There's certainly plenty of demand out there for another appearance from one of Lillard's most popular horror roles. As for whether Stu really has a shot at hitting the "Scream" scene once again, the answer is a little more complicated.