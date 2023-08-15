Friends: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

While most television shows have clever titles for each episode, that's not the case for "Friends." A major aspect of the series is that, aside from a few exceptions like "The Pilot" and "The Last One," every episode title is a basic description of what happens, typically starting with the phrase "The One with..." or "The One Where..." For example, in Season 1, Episode 7 ("The One with the Blackout"), there is — as expected — a blackout.

According to show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, this was done for a specific reason: it was too time-consuming (and unnecessary) to brainstorm 236 unique and strategic titles. In an interview with EW, Crane said, "We'd been on shows where everyone's trying to come up with really pun-y titles and that is not the best use of anyone's time. Let's cut to the chase, it's the one with the thing and now we can move on to actually working on the show itself. Because that's how you always refer to a TV show: 'Did you see the one with the thing?'"

It's a concept that fans have embraced and found ways to adapt to their own lives, and now you see T-shirts, wine glasses, and more emblazoned with phrases like, "The One Where I Turn 30" or, "The One Where She Gets Married."