Whatever Happened To Chef Bret From Hell's Kitchen & Why Did He Almost Go To Jail?

For over twenty seasons, Chef Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" has treated fans to a competition show full of intense moments and memorable contestants, including Bret Hauser, an Italian chef who always keeps his dear mother and father close to his heart. Hauser first appeared in season 14, and it soon became clear that he had a passion for food and a hunger to win. However, he suffered a flareup from a previously-diagnosed slipped disc and was forced to withdraw from the competition. He returned a few years later in "Rookies vs. Veterans," and showed Ramsay the chef he truly is. In the end, he managed to place third, proving that his passion was stronger than ever. According to Hauser's Instagram, he has continued to cook as a private chef and shares his recipes with his followers.

Unfortunately for Hauser, cooking isn't the only thing that has put him in the spotlight. In November 2018, Palm County Beach officials found a backpack filled with several marijuana products as well as a bag of the drug itself. There were more than 1,000 grams of drugs in the backpack, and as a result, the charge was considered a felony. Hauser was arrested — while "Rookies vs. Veterans" was being aired — for trafficking in synthetic products, possession of marijuana of fewer than 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment. However, he was released on his own recognizance.