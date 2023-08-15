Whatever Happened To Chef Bret From Hell's Kitchen & Why Did He Almost Go To Jail?
For over twenty seasons, Chef Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" has treated fans to a competition show full of intense moments and memorable contestants, including Bret Hauser, an Italian chef who always keeps his dear mother and father close to his heart. Hauser first appeared in season 14, and it soon became clear that he had a passion for food and a hunger to win. However, he suffered a flareup from a previously-diagnosed slipped disc and was forced to withdraw from the competition. He returned a few years later in "Rookies vs. Veterans," and showed Ramsay the chef he truly is. In the end, he managed to place third, proving that his passion was stronger than ever. According to Hauser's Instagram, he has continued to cook as a private chef and shares his recipes with his followers.
Unfortunately for Hauser, cooking isn't the only thing that has put him in the spotlight. In November 2018, Palm County Beach officials found a backpack filled with several marijuana products as well as a bag of the drug itself. There were more than 1,000 grams of drugs in the backpack, and as a result, the charge was considered a felony. Hauser was arrested — while "Rookies vs. Veterans" was being aired — for trafficking in synthetic products, possession of marijuana of fewer than 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment. However, he was released on his own recognizance.
Hauser is a strong advocate for legal cannabis
The backpack was discovered by deputies during the search of a home in southeast Florida. Bret Hauser admitted to owning it, as well as its contents, and confessed that he does use marijuana. However, he denied claims that he was pushing the drug in any way. "I'm a cannabis user and everyone knows it. I am far from a drug trafficker," the former "Hell's Kitchen" contestant told The Palm Beach Post after his arrest.
The backpack also contained a magazine called "Palm Beach Cannabis," which he had recently spoken to. The publication added credibility to Hauser's claims, especially since it is devoted to the legal use of marijuana, and he infuses the drug in various dishes and educates people on the benefits of using cannabis. Since last appearing on one of the best cooking shows of all time, there have been no further reports of Hauser getting into trouble with the law, and he has continued to advocate for the legal use of cannabis.