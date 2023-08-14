Disney's Biggest Digital Release Ever Is A Sequel You Might Not Expect

It's been a rough few years for Disney, as the once box-office surefire has seemingly dwindled to embers, with franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Indiana Jones," and Pixar struggling to recapture audiences' attention. Thankfully for the House of Mouse, nothing can seemingly keep them down, as the studio continues to thrive off of home releases.

It turns out people really love "Avatar," as only a few months after the digital release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel has already broken Disney records, becoming the company's biggest domestic digital release ever. The reveal comes as part of Disney's recent quarterly earnings presentation, proving that, no matter how long James Cameron makes them wait for a sequel, audiences will eat up as many Pandora-based stories as the legendary filmmaker will give them.

As if that wasn't enough, Media Play News reported that "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently topped DVD and Blu-ray sales, meaning not only is it dominating the digital market, but physical sales are working hand in hand to secure the franchise's future at Disney. All of this cold hard cash only builds on the film's historical box-office run, which solidified "The Way of Water" as the third highest-grossing movie of all time, strengthening Cameron's chokehold on the prestigious top five.