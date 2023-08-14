The Rookie Episode Nathan Fillion Calls His Least Favorite (But Not Because It's Bad)

If you were to ask any of Nathan Fillion's many devoted fans, they might agree he's delivering some of the best work of his career in ABC's hit procedural "The Rookie." Fillion has been headlining that series as LAPD Officer John Nolan since 2018, and with a sixth season of crime-fighting action on the way, he appears to be settling happily in for what may become his lengthiest small screen venture to date.

Given the way Fillion typically speaks about "The Rookie," and his cast mates on the series, the actor appears to be a-okay with that becoming the case. It seems, however, there's been a least one occasion where a production decision led to an unfortunate off-camera experience for Fillion. That experience has, in turn, left the actor with some decidedly mixed feelings about the episode in question, which he recently named as being his least favorite of the series.

He did so at the behest of "The Rookie: Feds" star Niecy Nash during an Entertainment Weekly chat, after first qualifying that he really likes the episode itself. "Not because it was a bad episode. It was a fantastic episode." Fillion added, "But there was an episode where I was being hunted by a serial killer. And we did it in a flour factory. It was four days of stunts and running and rolling around in dirt and flour." He'd go on to admit the mess of it all indeed left a foul taste in his mouth.