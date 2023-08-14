Ahsoka Teases Clone Wars Scenes With Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker

Disney+'s "Ahsoka" seems primed to give "Star Wars" fans numerous moments that they've been waiting years to see on-screen. Not only will the forthcoming series continue to build on the stories established by both "Star Wars: Rebels" and "The Mandalorian," but it will also feature the first-live action appearances of fan-favorite characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). In case that wasn't enough, "Ahsoka" will also continue where "Obi-Wan Kenobi" left off and feature more live-action scenes with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

Only brief glimpses of him from past films and TV shows are shown in the latest trailer for "Ahsoka," but Anakin's presence is nonetheless felt throughout it. The teaser begins with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) remarking upon Anakin's infamy within the Jedi Order and then goes on to feature several lines of voice-over dialogue delivered by Christensen himself. "In this war, you will face more than just droids. As your master, it's my responsibility to prepare you," Anakin says. "I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid, and trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka."

Christensen's dialogue, notably, makes reference to both Anakin's original place as the designated Jedi mentor to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and the galactic conflict that brought them together in the first place. As a result, many "Star Wars" fans have begun to suspect that "Ahsoka" will feature flashback scenes with Anakin set during "The Clone Wars."