Ahsoka Teases Clone Wars Scenes With Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker
Disney+'s "Ahsoka" seems primed to give "Star Wars" fans numerous moments that they've been waiting years to see on-screen. Not only will the forthcoming series continue to build on the stories established by both "Star Wars: Rebels" and "The Mandalorian," but it will also feature the first-live action appearances of fan-favorite characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). In case that wasn't enough, "Ahsoka" will also continue where "Obi-Wan Kenobi" left off and feature more live-action scenes with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.
Only brief glimpses of him from past films and TV shows are shown in the latest trailer for "Ahsoka," but Anakin's presence is nonetheless felt throughout it. The teaser begins with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) remarking upon Anakin's infamy within the Jedi Order and then goes on to feature several lines of voice-over dialogue delivered by Christensen himself. "In this war, you will face more than just droids. As your master, it's my responsibility to prepare you," Anakin says. "I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid, and trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka."
Christensen's dialogue, notably, makes reference to both Anakin's original place as the designated Jedi mentor to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and the galactic conflict that brought them together in the first place. As a result, many "Star Wars" fans have begun to suspect that "Ahsoka" will feature flashback scenes with Anakin set during "The Clone Wars."
Ahsoka is all about mentorship
Lucasfilm has revealed a surprising number of details about "Ahsoka," but there's still much about the series that's shrouded in secrecy, and the extent of Hayden Christensen's role in it ranks high among its many mysteries. Indeed, ever since it was first rumored that "Ahsoka" would give the actor the chance to reprise his role as Anakin, viewers have been speculating about whether the series will feature either flashback or present-day scenes between its eponymous former Jedi and her powerful mentor.
Fortunately, the new "Ahsoka" trailer heavily implies that it will not only include flashback scenes set during the wartorn period of "The Clone Wars," but also moments between Rosario Dawson's "Star Wars" heroine and Christensen's Anakin. Given how long some viewers have been waiting to see live-action versions of Anakin and Ahsoka interact on-screen together, that alone makes the Disney+ series a must-see title for "Star Wars" fans. In a recent featurette for "Ahsoka," creator Dave Filoni even teased that the show is about its titular character taking on the mentorship role that Anakin once adopted for her for Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren.
It seems, in other words, like there's a real chance the Disney+ original will only further deepen Anakin and Ahsoka's already tragic, complex relationship. With that in mind, it's worth noting that the latest "Ahsoka" teaser features one subtle but major moment: The first time that viewers have ever gotten to hear Christensen's live-action iteration of Anakin say his Padawan's name out loud.
Odds are, that won't be the only momentous interaction that occurs throughout "Ahsoka." Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the series premieres on Wednesday, August 23 to find out what other surprises and long-awaited moments lie in store in its eight episodes.