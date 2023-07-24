Star Wars Fans Split As Dave Filoni Declares Anakin Skywalker The Greatest Jedi

"Star Wars" creative Dave Filoni has made some waves in the franchise's fan community recently, and not necessarily in the best way. During a promo for the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," Filoni made the bold claim that the Jedi who trained Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, is the single greatest Jedi of all time. In short order, the clip of him making such a strong statement began circulating around the Internet, with "Star Wars" fans everywhere chiming in with their two cents on Filoni awarding Anakin with all-time great status. Suffice to say, there's some division within the fandom.

@TheHouseOrgana takes exception with the claim because of the many Jedi who stand head and shoulders above Anakin. In their eyes, he's one of the greatest Force users, not necessarily one of the greatest Jedi. @LA_Native_1 points out that Obi-Wan Kenobi is far more deserving of the title, especially bearing in mind his duel record and the fact that he looked after Anakin's children. Meanwhile, @JustH3aRm30uT wrote, "The fact that Dave Filoni has gotten backlash for saying that Anakin is the greatest Jedi ever, is beyond me," while @Zouhar26066032 highlights Anakin's high midi-chlorian count as proof enough that he's a cut above the rest.

While "Star Wars" fans have gone back and forth on the matter, it seems that there's more evidence against Filoni's claim than for it.