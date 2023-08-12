Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Champion Warns That Winning Challenges Is A Trap

A standard "Hell's Kitchen" episode starts with the Red Team and Blue Team competing in a challenge against one another to win Gordon Ramsey's favor. The winners get some kind of prize, usually an excursion to do something fun for the day, while the losers have to do busy work in the kitchen. It makes sense every chef does their best to emerge victorious, but winning can be more of a curse than a blessing.

"Hell's Kitchen" Season 21 winner Alex Belew spoke about his time on the show to E! News. He had experience on both sides of winning and losing those initial challenges, and he admitted winning isn't always as cracked up as it seems. "Leaving to do a reward is almost damaging in some ways because it pulls your head out of the game," Belew mentioned. "You get out of the competition mode and you get to let loose. A few times when somebody went on a reward, when they came back they might have gone home that night."

It makes sense relaxing for the day would pull someone out of a competitive mindset. Belew endured nine punishments during his season, so he definitely had days where he knew it was time to kick it into high gear.