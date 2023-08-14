Star Trek: The Hollywood Icons Who Inspired Chris Pine's James T. Kirk

When it came time for Chris Pine to create his iteration of the legendary screen character Captain James T. Kirk for director J.J. Abrams' 2009 film reboot of "Star Trek," the actor didn't solely look to his predecessor William Shatner for inspiration, but a couple of other Hollywood mavericks as well.

Pine, who appeared in just over two-dozen roles in film and television before his breakthrough role in "Star Trek," recalled for IGN in 2012 that Harrison Ford's work in both the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" films helped inform his version of Kirk.

"What Harrison Ford is so great at doing is bringing that quality to his characters that if they could be anywhere else in the world they would be there, but he is not," Pine told IGN. "He just is in the middle of s*** and he has to figure out a way of dealing with it so that he can go back to doing whatever the hell he was doing before the film started."

Pine clarified for IGN that he didn't directly cast Kirk in the mold of Han Solo or Indiana Jones but was certainly intent on working in some of their qualities. "I've always loved that quality about him in 'Star Wars,' this sense of absolute grumpy manner; the accidental hero," Pine explained to the publication. "Not to say that I modeled my version of James T. Kirk on anything in particular, but I think I definitely have wanted to bring that kind of Harrison Ford humor to Kirk."