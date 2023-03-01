Chris Pine Is Frustrated About The Lack Of Updates On Star Trek 4

30 years after "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" first boldly went where the franchise had never gone before, the likes of James T. Kirk and Spock returned to the cinema in a big way. Director J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" premiered in 2009, giving audiences a glimpse into the early days of their favorite characters in the newly-established Kelvin timeline. Based on audience reception and box office returns, it proved that the "Star Trek" brand could thrive at the movies, prompting a couple of sequels to release in the following years.

The first "Star Trek" 2009 sequel reached the big screen in 2013 in the form of "Star Trek Into Darkness": a strong continuation that features numerous returning cast members from its predecessor as well as some new additions. Though some would argue it's not as strong in the story department as the previous film, most fans still seemed to enjoy it, and it made a decent chunk of change. Thus, "Star Trek Beyond" debuted in 2016, and while it's an entertaining watch, it severely underperformed in the financial department.

Nevertheless, a fourth "Star Trek" film is on the way, though production is slow going at this point. In fact, it's taking so long to even get updates that Captain Kirk himself, Chris Pine, is getting a bit frustrated.