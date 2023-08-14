Gal Gadot Shares How She Really Feels After Turning Down Barbie

If you've seen "Barbie," it might feel fully inconceivable that anybody besides Margot Robbie could have ever possibly played the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie. Somebody else nearly did, though, and that somebody is "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot.

As Gadot told Flaunt Magazine, she was Robbie's original choice for the role — Robbie produced the movie through her company LuckyChap Productions, and she initially wanted Gadot to play the part. Thanks to scheduling conflicts over an unnamed film, though, Gadot had to turn it down.

"I adore Margot," Gadot said to Flaunt about nearly working with the actress on Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie. "Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for 'Barbie.'"

In a profile in Vogue before "Barbie" was released, Robbie even said that Gadot almost represented Barbie for her. "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," Robbie told Vogue. "It's like right before being a dork."