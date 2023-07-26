Barbie: The Three Actors That Narrowly Missed Out On Playing Kens

According to the Vanity Fair piece, Ken wasn't the only part in "Barbie" being fought over in Hollywood. Incredibly, the role of Allan — "Ken's buddy" who, in doll form, fits into all of Ken's same clothes — was a hot ticket as well, and at first, Jonathan Groff, known for projects like "Mindhunter," "Looking," and "Frozen," really, really wanted to play the amorphous blob known as Allan.

Unfortunately for Groff, he suffered the same fate as Platt, Yang, and Levy. Jones isn't specific about whether or not Groff was simply auditioning himself for the part or actually in talks further down the line, but she does say that, eventually, Groff reached out and said he couldn't make London work. "Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, 'I can't believe I'm typing this, but I can't do Allan,'" she recalled.

The role of Allan ultimately went to Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera, and with all due respect to Groff, Cera couldn't be more perfect in the role. Described by Vulture's Jen Chaney as "a vibe, if having no vibe counts as a vibe," Allan is just kind of... there, and as the movie's narrator Helen Mirren observes, there's only one of him. (Allan does not know why that is.) Yes, he gets his own fight setpiece as the film draws towards its climax, but Allan's job is simply to be present and be grateful to be even slightly included. Cera, a master of quiet deadpan, completely nails the part.