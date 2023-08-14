Green Lantern Vs. The Flash: Which DC Comics Hero Fared Worse At The Box Office?

When it comes to superhero films, it's assumed that they'll make a pretty chunk of change at the box office. After all, four out of the ten highest-grossing films of all time are superhero flicks. And it seems that, every month or two, a new entry in the genre is gracing cinema halls, compelling audience members to show up on opening weekend to see their favorite character's latest hijinks. To date, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed just over $29.5 billion worldwide, making it one of the most financially viable multimedia franchises out there. Even DC's cinematic output have boasted a few winners, namely 2018's billion-dollar grossing "Aquaman" and Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy.

While superhero films continue to boast decent profits at the box office, 2023 proves that the bubble is bursting. Or at least that the cracks are beginning to show. In a perfect world "The Flash" — which features a multiverse storyline and the nostalgia-heavy return of Michael Keaton's Batman — would have grossed at least $1 billion. Instead, it bowed out of its theatrical run with a domestic total of $108 million. Globally, the DC film managed to wrack up box office receipts just shy of $270 million, making it one of Warner Bros.' most publicized misfires in recent memory.

"The Flash," which features Ezra Miller in the titular role as the speedster, is just the latest disappointment for DC's theatrical slate. It's even drawing comparisons to Ryan Reynolds' maligned outing as "Green Lantern," which wrapped up its theatrical run with a global gross of $219 million back in 2011, per The Numbers. When it comes to box office receipts and general fan perception, it's clear that "The Flash" is a larger box office disappointment than Reynolds' green-suited cosmic hero.