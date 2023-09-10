Forget The Walking Dead, Give The Strain A Horror Film Trilogy For The Big Screen

In 2014, Walkers took over the world. AMC's primetime series "The Walking Dead" was averaging 14.38 million viewers an episode with no sign of stopping. At this rate, it looked like someone would need to take a baseball bat to Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) story to slow things down. But while Walkers were getting shot with crossbow bolts or sliced up with samurai swords, another series was delivering a different kind of terror and doing an impressive job of it, too. Skulking in the shadows, its stinger exposed, FX's equally gross but immensely underrated vampire show "The Strain" was trying to get in on the TV horror action but never quite managed to overtake AMC's moaning, groaning army of the undead.

Spanning just four seasons, the show about a vampire infection taking over the world got in and out like a creature in the night, stumbling slightly at the penultimate hurdle before going out on a massive high with its final season earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In hindsight, this underdog show featuring a different kind of undead menace deserved all the praise it received, daring to display an even bigger scope in a world that felt sturdier than even the one that's home to Negan and Michonne.

It was also way ahead of the curve in the anxieties and horrors it harbored. This was understandable, really, because the book it came from was penned by two authors known for having huge visions, which is precisely why now is as good a time as any to revisit their nocturnal nightmare. Not only because it's the type of epic vampire story that we've been massively lacking in recent years, but it could be the last filmic hurrah for the director partly responsible for it: Guillermo Del Toro.