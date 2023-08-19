The Ending Of Hijack Season 1 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Hijack" Season 1

Idris Elba's onscreen persona evokes a sense of calm and trust within audiences. In his most notable roles, he consistently embodies authority figures — a cop, an all-seeing Asgardian deity, or a business-savvy drug baron with an academic background. Elba exudes charisma in every character he plays, making his directives unquestionable. This quality is expertly harnessed in the Apple TV+ series "Hijack," which has scored some rave reviews from critics.

In this claustrophobic thriller of a miniseries, Elba takes on the role of Sam Nelson, a negotiator for major corporations during acquisitions and mergers. Boarding a Dubai-to-London flight, the title's implication holds, as the plane gets hijacked shortly after taking off. In response, Sam employs his negotiation skills to gain control, getting to know his fellow passengers and engaging with their captors. As the episodes unfold, "Hijack" rises above its initial premise, with twist upon twist keeping viewers guessing.

These types of shows often fall prey to stagnation but "Hijack" manages to avoid that using neat tricks and devices. The series explores the truth about human nature, which usually exposes itself under intense duress. Like Sam, the hijackers are grappling with personal issues, enriching the show's dynamic. The icing on the cake is the finale, which has spurred fervent discussion. Let's delve deeper into the buzzworthy ending by examining the breadcrumbs and following up on where the major characters left off.