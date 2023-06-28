Hijack Review: High Intrigue Junk Food

There are plenty of movies that depict hijackings, but there are far fewer TV portrayals. It's understandable — after all, who wants to spend hours on a hijacked TV plane for entertainment? "Hijack," the latest series from Apple TV+, tries to overcome this hurdle with the real-time tale of a hijacking that includes flourishes of excitement throughout its seven episodes. But excitement doesn't translate to positive impressions, and although "Hijack" is compulsively watchable, it's also implausible and silly.

The show starts with Idris Elba's Sam Nelson being the last person to board a flight in Dubai. He seems to be having some trouble deciding whether he should get on at all, but he ultimately does, and the plane takes off for London. Early in the flight a girl finds a bullet on the bathroom floor. She shows this to the kind man who helped her stow her luggage, and he takes it to show to a flight attendant — or so he says. Really, though, he's brought it to the leader of his hijacking ring, and the bullet convinces the leader that the group should move up their time table. That's why the hijackers take over the plane around half an hour into a six-and-a-half-hour flight.

What follows from there is the drama that unfolds among the passengers, the flight crew, and the hijackers, along with attempts on the ground to figure out what's going on with the flight across numerous countries. Most of the action in the air is driven by Elba's character, not because he's a particularly motivated hero or villain, but because he's the loudest guy in the room. While Elba is the star of the show and understandably has the most to do, this still defies logic. They explain this away by saying that his job is to help corporations get what they want in negotiations, but that doesn't mean he'll make the right choices during a hijacking. Nonetheless, not only is Elba's Sam the loudest, he's also presented as the man who makes the best decisions. This is strange given that, from the beginning of the show to the end, his choices are so unreliable that he's almost as hard to trust as the hijackers.

Then there are the people on the ground. Sam's ex-wife (Christine Adams) — who he can't get over — and son (Jude Cudjoe) get an odd text message from him, propelling her new police-detective boyfriend (Max Beesley) into helping by contacting his ex-girlfriend (Archie Panjabi), a counterterrorism agent, who brings the case to the wider counterterrorism community. There's also the flight control team working with other countries as the situation goes from bad to worse. Throughout the show there are people who come and go on the ground, but this is the plane's story and it all comes back to it, the hijackers, and Elba.