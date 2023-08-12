Star Wars Fans Refused To Believe This Darth Vader Rumor (Even Though It Was True)

Darth Vader (David Prowse/Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) has been one of the most terrifying and influential villains in the history of cinema. From his introduction in "Star Wars: A New Hope" 50 years ago up until his most recent appearance in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," he has been terrorizing a galaxy far, far away. One of the moments that made him a massive hit was the culture-altering reveal that he is Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) father. But according to magazines at the time, that twist was leaked early, and fans simply refused to believe it.

In an interview with Inverse, Craig Miller, the first official Lucasfilm fan relations officer, revealed that his job was to drum up as much excitement as he could for "The Empire Strikes Back" between the years of its release and the film that came before it, "A New Hope." He did so by churning the rumor mill and releasing statements that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) would die, Leia (Carrie Fisher) would choose Luke over him, and Obi-Wan Kenobi was the one who killed Luke's father.

Miller continued by revealing that some of the other rumors turned out to be true, including that there would be an ice planet and that Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temuera Morrison) was supposed to be one of the main villains of a "Star Wars" franchise initially intended to include 12 films and not just nine. But the rumor that the biggest villain was the father of the lead hero was a little too unbelievable at the time.