The Ending Of Heart Of Stone Explained

Contains spoilers for "Heart of Stone"

Netflix's latest attempt to deliver an explosive and enthralling action blockbuster in the comfort of your own home — "Heart of Stone" — has finally arrived and sees Gal Gadot lead an ensemble cast in a spy thriller full of tech anxiety. Gadot plays Rachel Stone — a talented operative of a secret organization known as The Charter — who has been covertly working in MI6 for quite some time. Under the persona of the Nine of Hearts, Rachel has been collecting information for The Charter and secretly aiding missions with the help of an AI program called The Heart — which helps Charter agents complete missions and guides them through its predictive abilities. Now though, someone has not only discovered Rachel's true identity, but also plans to steal The Heart for their own destructive purposes, putting The Charter and the entire world in jeopardy.

"Heart of Stone" is a star-studded affair that delivers plenty of thrilling fights and chases as well as a character-driven story that deals with AI. In between the explosive action, there are some interesting thematic threads that weave throughout Rachel's personal arc that force her to make tough decisions. By the end, there are many changes to Rachel's life and the world of the film that signify the impact of this mission and The Heart's capabilities. So, let's delve into the finale of "Heart of Stone" and dig deep into the film's biggest moments and themes.