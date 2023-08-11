Only Murders In The Building Theory Suggests Ben Might Be Loretta's [SPOILER?]

You simply do not cast a heavyweight actor like Meryl Streep — regarded as one of, if not the very best actor of her generation — and underutilize her or deny her a solid plotline, unless you are behind the second season of HBO's "Big Little Lies." Nobody on the third season of "Only Murders in the Building," as far as anybody knows, was a part of that travesty, so fans have high hopes for Streep's role as aspiring, flailing actor Loretta Durkin. To that end, some fans are theorizing that she could have an unexpected connection to this season's murder victim, conceited superstar Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd).

Over on Reddit, one enterprising Redditor noticed that Loretta is reading one particular Shakespeare play, which could contain some clues about her past. "I paused the screen to see the book Loretta is reading at the beginning of Ep. 1," u/catsurly wrote. "It is the scene in the Winter's Tale where the king is ordering a member of his court to take his infant daughter and abandon her to die, and he agrees to do it. The king suspected his wife of having an affair and the baby not being his. It turns out the queen did survive in the end, and the infant daughter was saved by a shepard and married the son of the rival king (there's more to the plot, obviously, but these are the main points). Interesting in relation to the baby in Death Rattle being found with a dead mother. It seems like these choices are often intentional by the writers."