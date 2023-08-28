Futurama Season 11: Who Voices Kwanzaa-Bot & Why Hearing Him Is So Bittersweet

Contains Spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 6 — "I Know What You Did Next X-Mas"



X-Mas time on "Futurama" usually results in several familiar characters returning to the show's roost for further holiday-related hijinks. Naturally, there's the murderous Robot Santa (John DiMaggio), forever trying to punish the naughty in very painful ways; there's the Chanukah Zombie (Mark Hamill), who shambles ever onward; and finally, there's the forever cool Kwanzaa-bot (Coolio) ... who still can't get people to understand what Kwanzaa is, no matter how many centuries he's spent disseminating literature on the topic.

During "I Know What You Did Next X-Mas," Kwanzaa-bot and the Chanukah Zombie take part in a holiday special, a reference that brings to mind their roles in "The Futurama Holiday Spectacular." Unfortunately, the kids only want to hear about Robot Santa, which leads to the explanation of his origin story — and results in an impressive display of violence. Kif (Maurice LaMarche) and Amy's (Lauren Tom) young children are left understandably distraught.

Sadly, this will likely be the last time "Futurama" fans will ever get to see Kwanzaa-bot, as Coolio, who had voiced him since his first appearance in "X-Mas Story," passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 59. His voice role as Kwanzaa-bot in this episode was among the last he recorded before his death.