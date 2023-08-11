Pawn Stars Toy Expert Says Barbie Dolls Skyrocketing In Price

Given the movie is based on Mattel's iconic toy line, it's no coincidence that the big-screen smash "Barbie" is helping drive up prices of the iconic doll in the secondary marketplace to unprecedented levels.

The interesting thing is, the prices for vintage Barbie dolls began to rise dramatically just over two weeks before director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office. In a pair of video interviews with TMZ a day after the film opened on July 21, 2023, Joel Magee — an appraiser also known as "The Toy Scout," who has frequently appeared on the hit history series "Pawn Stars" — said prices were already going through the roof.

"It's interesting. I've been doing this for 30 years and the interest in Barbie has just skyrocketed in the last few weeks," Magee told TMZ on July 22.

According to TMZ, the first edition of the doll that was released in 1959 by Mattel is selling anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000. The doll is easily identifiable by its blonde hair and black and white striped bathing suit, which is the same outfit Margot Robbie's Barbie wore in the movie's opening scene.

Magee is not surprised by Barbie's big comeback, telling TMZ, "Now that we have Barbie brought to the spotlight again, all of a sudden people are dusting off all their dolls and such that have maybe sat in the closet for all those years and saying, 'Hey! She's back!'"