Why The Witcher Season 4 Will Have To Breakup Radovid And Jaskier's Relationship

In a world full of monsters, prophecies, and civil war, "The Witcher" Season 3 has become the most romantic outing yet. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has always held a torch for the headstrong and powerful mage, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). After episodes of their tumultuous attempts at a relationship, the two finally confessed their romantic feelings for one another. Fans of the games and books have been waiting for this couple to start an official romance, but there is one pairing in "The Witcher" that fans likely didn't see coming.

Since their first meeting, Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner) have displayed an obvious connection. The two bond over the bard's emotionally mature music while Jaskier tries to save Ciri (Freya Allan) from the coming conflict. The lovers share their feelings — and much more — in an abandoned cabin away from prying eyes. However, there is one fly in the honey of this partnership. Radovid isn't meant to be a prince forever. In the books and the games, Radovid is the King of Redania: He rules the territory with fear and prejudice. He hates magic and spearheads the burning of anyone different than him. This is not the sensitive character we have come to know, suggesting that Jaskier will most likely turn bitter from heartbreak.