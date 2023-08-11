Modern Family Cut A Key Pilot Concept & Left A Huge Series Plot Hole

When it comes to long-running sitcoms, the mockumentary seems to be a winning format. After all, "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "Modern Family" each had extensive and successful runs and are still widely beloved by fans years after they have gone off of the air.

However, when it comes to "Modern Family," a series that was once sued for copyright infringement, this framing device is actually never explained. We don't really know why the Pritchett-Dunphy clan is being filmed or who they're talking to. To hear it from co-creator Steven Levitan, though, this wasn't always the case. On NJ.com, Alan Sepinwall filled in some of the gaps around the format based on a conversation he had with Levitan.

"Levitan said that in the original pitch, it was explicitly a documentary made by a Dutch filmmaker named Geert Floorjte, who had lived with Jay's family as a teenage exchange student and developed a crush on Claire (while Mitchell had a crush on him)," Sepinwall explained. In the end, Levitan and co-creator Christopher Lloyd ended up ditching the concept.