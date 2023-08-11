Blue Beetle First Reactions Deem New DC Superhero Family Flick Lovable & Thrilling

The first reactions to DC's "Blue Beetle" are overwhelmingly positive.

"Blue Beetle" is the start of a new beginning for Warner Bros. and their slate of DC films. As the superhero genre continues to expand, DC has been going through an identity crisis. Following recent financial misfires, Warner Bros. announced that it would be overhauling its entire DC Cinematic Universe, allowing filmmaker James Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran the keys to the kingdom as the franchise's new architects. Since last year, the duo have been headlining DC Studios as its CEOs. Their new gigs will see them rebooting and streamlining the expansive superhero series. While the first major production from the new-and-improved DC franchise is slated to be "Superman: Legacy," audiences also have "Blue Beetle" to look forward to.

Originally part of the old batch of DC flicks, "Blue Beetle" director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed to Total Film Magazine that the project would be part of Gunn's slate of films. "We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," the director revealed, saying his film isn't tied to previous DC projects.

It looks like "Blue Beetle" is kicking off Gunn and Safran's new DCU with a bang as the film is receiving positive reactions from critics. Early reactions to Soto's superhero debut are positive, with many praising the DC film's diversity, familial themes, and emotional heights. "#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen," wrote The Wrap writer Umberto Gonzalez on Twitter. "The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks!"