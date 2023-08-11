Blue Beetle First Reactions Deem New DC Superhero Family Flick Lovable & Thrilling
The first reactions to DC's "Blue Beetle" are overwhelmingly positive.
"Blue Beetle" is the start of a new beginning for Warner Bros. and their slate of DC films. As the superhero genre continues to expand, DC has been going through an identity crisis. Following recent financial misfires, Warner Bros. announced that it would be overhauling its entire DC Cinematic Universe, allowing filmmaker James Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran the keys to the kingdom as the franchise's new architects. Since last year, the duo have been headlining DC Studios as its CEOs. Their new gigs will see them rebooting and streamlining the expansive superhero series. While the first major production from the new-and-improved DC franchise is slated to be "Superman: Legacy," audiences also have "Blue Beetle" to look forward to.
Originally part of the old batch of DC flicks, "Blue Beetle" director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed to Total Film Magazine that the project would be part of Gunn's slate of films. "We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," the director revealed, saying his film isn't tied to previous DC projects.
It looks like "Blue Beetle" is kicking off Gunn and Safran's new DCU with a bang as the film is receiving positive reactions from critics. Early reactions to Soto's superhero debut are positive, with many praising the DC film's diversity, familial themes, and emotional heights. "#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen," wrote The Wrap writer Umberto Gonzalez on Twitter. "The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks!"
Blue Beetle is an action-packed adventure with an emphasis on family
What notably makes "Blue Beetle" stands out for critics is its emphasis on family and community. Collider's Steven Weintraub was particularly pleased with how "Blue Beetle" explored this theme, writing, "'[Director Angel Manuel Soto] added his own flavor to the superhero genre by having the film focus on a tight-knit family and Latino culture." Several critics agreed, citing how the DC film does a great job by operating as a family ensemble. "Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation," wrote Twitter user @FicoCangiano. Brandon Davis was equally enthusiastic about this component, writing how the film boasts a "a fun, contained story" with Jaime Reyes' (Xolo Maridueña) in the drivers seat.
The film is also reminding critics of 2008's "Iron Man," an apt comparison considering the Robert Downey Jr.-led film launched the billion-dollar grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe. "It gives off 'Iron Man' feels and delivers a down to Earth & intimate story about family & moral values," wrote Twitter user @MamasGeeky. They continued by praising Susan Sarandon's turn as the film's villain. Others are saying that "Blue Beetle" is a game changer for the larger DC franchise, with @POCculture writing that it's their favorite post-Christopher Nolan DC film. "It's an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family...& there's nothing more important than family," they continued, cheering the film on for proudly showing off Reyes' Mexican culture.
This was a consistent sentiment in early reactions, with critics notably applauding the film's representation. "#BlueBeetle is a fun and family oriented film, which goes a long way in terms of representation," wrote critic Neel Bhatt.
Critics can't get enough of the Blue Beetle cast
When audiences sit down for "Blue Beetle," they can expect an ensemble that will blow them away. "Xolo Maridueña is perfectly cast and SHINES as Jamie Reyes," wrote Twitter user @bigscreenleaks. "George Lopez and Bruna Marquezine are also standouts," they continued. Twitter user @griffschiller was particularly impressed with Maridueña's performance. "Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose," they wrote, before praising the film for providing a fresh take on the superhero origin story.
While Ben Rolph of The DC TV Show says that Maridueña was born to play Jaime Reyes, others are singling out the DC film's infectious supporting cast. "Xolo Maridueña kills it, So does Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez is hilarious & Adriana Barraza is a hoot as "Nana," shared Twitter user @CineMovie, encouraging viewers to bring their families to the brand new DC outing.
Based on the early reactions, it looks like "Blue Beetle" is the critical win that DC needs after "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and this summer's "The Flash." Will "Blue Beetle" be a box office hit for DC? While initial projections are low, it's possible that positive word of mouth and reviews could compel audiences to check out Jaime Reyes' big screen debut as the first hero in the new DCU.
"Blue Beetle" hits cinemas on August 18.