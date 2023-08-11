The Demeter's Dracula Is The Scary Vampire We've Been Craving & Society Needs Now

At the mouth of River Esk on England's eastern shore lies the seaside town and port of Whitby. Home to the gothic ruins of Whitby Abbey and the Church of Saint Mary, Whitby is where actor and theater manager, Abraham "Bram" Stoker, became inspired to turn his recurring nightmare into one of horror's most famous novels of all time: "Dracula."

While vacationing in Whitby in the summer of 1890 — as Christopher Frayling recounted in "Nightmare: The Birth of Victorian Horror" — Stoker "heard a strange story about a Russian schooner called the Dmitri. Five years earlier on October 31st, the ship ran into the harbor amidst a storm, with all sails up, and narrowly avoided the rocky shore." According to Time, "the ship, which originated in Varna, an eastern European port, was carrying a mysterious cargo — crates of earth." On that same summer vacation, Stoker noted that "Dracula in the Wallachian language means Devil [and is-was used as a surname for] any person who rendered himself conspicuous either by courage, cruel actions, or cunning."

Stoker integrated the Dimitri's story into his novel, renaming the ship the Demeter and making its miraculously unmanned arrival responsible for how Dracula reached England. Though this part of the vampire's journey is only briefly covered — in a chapter entitled: "Cutting From 'The Dailygraph,' 8 August" – it's still integral to understanding the novel's lesser explored themes. Nearly 130 years after its publication, this fateful voyage is vital to unpacking the novel's discussions of racism and xenophobia. Director André Øvredal's unique adaptation of that journey, "Dracula: The Last Voyage of the Demeter," is a timely reminder of how "Dracula" spoke to the then-fearful anxieties of Victorian England that sadly still echo into today's contemporary society.