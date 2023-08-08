The Last Voyage Of The Demeter's André Øvredal Explains Why This Dracula Tale Is Unique - Exclusive Interview

With "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," you have this chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel that has never been explored this in-depth and in such a creative manner. From what I understand — and this is what baffles me — this film has been in development a couple decades, maybe longer. When it came your way, you had to have been like, "Why wasn't this movie made earlier?" It's such a unique concept.

Yeah, that's a big question. They're always ... It's so hard; to get any movie from a micro budget to a huge budget is a miracle. Every movie is a miracle. The fact that it eventually ended up happening when I was on duty was this miracle. It came down to the producers and the studio agreeing that we [were] going to make this, and they happened to like me for it. I was so proud to be able to participate in a legacy of Dracula movies. All I can hope is that Dracula fans, like yourself, will embrace it as part of that legacy.

I would imagine you wouldn't be interested unless you were steeped in the material to some extent. First, were you a fan of the novel and thus excited about the prospects of exploring "The Captain's Log"?

I'm a fan of the novel. I read it many years ago, and it's a fantastic way of telling a story. It's scary, it's in-depth, it has great themes. It's a brilliant novel and yes, it's been so unexplored. This part is usually skipped over. The ones that have most of it ... weirdly enough, "Nosferatu," has quite a big section. I remember the John Badham version [of "Dracula"] from '79-ish [starring Frank Langella] had a big chunk on the ship, I believe. It's been a while since I saw it.

In a way, it's such a big endeavor in itself to create a movie on a ship that you can't do it as a singular little set piece. Even in the [Francis Ford] Coppola movie ["Bram Stoker's Dracula" from 1992], it's barely there, or they put all the effort into the rest of this journey of the story. I thought it was great [and I thought,] "We can copy and paste this whole movie inside those other movies."