Joe Rogan Defends Barbie Amid 'Anti-Man' Backlash

Mega-popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan is entering the debate over whether writer-director Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar worldwide smash "Barbie" is an "anti-man" movie. Following criticism of "Barbie" by some conservative commentators including Ben Shapiro, talk show host Bill Maher became the latest man to get upset about Greta Gerwig's blockbuster this week, calling the movie "preachy" and "man-hating." On the flip side, podcaster Marc Maron slammed the film's male haters, calling them babies.

Rogan appears to be of the same mind as Maron in defending "Barbie" but isn't as harsh in his analysis of the male criticism of the movie based on toymaker Mattel's iconic doll. During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" where the eponymous host discussed the "anti-man" controversy with rapper Post Malone, Rogan admitted that he was uncertain what the hubbub was all about. "A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed," Rogan said.

Noting that "Barbie" was merely a "fun, silly movie about dolls who come to life," the podcaster said that any backlash is wrongfully being driven by politics. "A lot of it is about the patriarchy, and it's a comedy. It's a comedy about dolls," Rogan said. "People are upset that it's this progressive metaphor for life, that they're pushing progressive politics in this. I'm like, 'It's a f***ing doll movie!' It's a doll movie. It's a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world."