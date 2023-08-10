Barbie: Marc Maron Slams Film's Male Haters – Calling Them Babies

Even though director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and has received rave reviews from all sides, things aren't all positive in Barbieland. Naturally, numerous folks — many of them men — have come out of the woodwork to offer their two cents on the film, throwing hatred toward it for one reason or another. While there are valid critiques to make of the film, much of this negativity lacks basis and substance, which comedian Marc Maron was more than happy to call out.

"The fact that certain men took offense is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them," Maron said in a TikTok video shortly after seeing "Barbie." He felt that the men getting all riled up over what they may perceive to be digs at them throughout the feature need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He added that this specific group of moviegoers is comprised of "a bunch of f****** insecure babies." Suffice to say, per usual, Maron didn't beat around the bush while explaining his stance.

Beneath the cursing and exaggeration, Maron does bring about a good point about how "Barbie" doesn't warrant an angry response from men. Rather, the film so many have touted as anti-men is actually on their side.