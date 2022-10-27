Girls5Eva Gets A Season 3 Renewal, Moves From Peacock To Netflix

"Girls5eva" has officially been canceled by Peacock and saved by Netflix, further cementing streaming's grandparent-platform as the patron saint of misunderstood shows. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the comedy series would pick up where it left off on Peacock, with the first two seasons available on both platforms and a brand new third season exclusive to Netflix. The series follows an early 2000s pop-girl group that reunites after over a decade apart.

The producing team appeared to be optimistic and grateful, saying in a statement, "Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing "Girls5eva" to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch ... Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience." The show's quick revival follows a long trend of Netflix revitalizing shows from other networks and streamers.