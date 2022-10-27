Girls5Eva Gets A Season 3 Renewal, Moves From Peacock To Netflix
"Girls5eva" has officially been canceled by Peacock and saved by Netflix, further cementing streaming's grandparent-platform as the patron saint of misunderstood shows. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the comedy series would pick up where it left off on Peacock, with the first two seasons available on both platforms and a brand new third season exclusive to Netflix. The series follows an early 2000s pop-girl group that reunites after over a decade apart.
The producing team appeared to be optimistic and grateful, saying in a statement, "Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing "Girls5eva" to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch ... Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience." The show's quick revival follows a long trend of Netflix revitalizing shows from other networks and streamers.
A massive silver lining
"Girls5eva" is far from the first show to find a second life on Netflix. As the Hollywood Reporter recounts, "Lucifer" and "Manifest" were both canceled on Fox and NBC, respectively, before going on to draw massive audiences when they were revived by Netflix. "Lucifer" star Tom Ellis acknowledged that Netflix would allow them to make the show a bit more risque — it's also possible that a reduced episode commitment will focus the show's narrative and drive.
However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, it appears as though access to Netflix's global audience is the real game changer here. Aside from the fact that Peacock has the latitude to give "Girls5eva" more creative freedom, the NBC-backed streamer has consistently failed to find an audience for its original offerings, preventing its content from becoming mainstream "must-watch" hits. Despite a few solid projects, they haven't yet found their "House of Cards" or "Handmaid's Tale" (their luck may be about to change with Rian Johnson's "Poker Face"). Though it was Peacock's choice to cancel the series, a move to Netflix may be the best possible outcome for "Girls5eva."