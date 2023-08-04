Barbie: Mattel Releases New Kate McKinnon 'Weird' Barbie Doll

Director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has proven a cinematic sensation throughout its theatrical run so far, captivating audiences in more ways than one. One of the film's strongest aspects is its cast, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Stereotypical Barbie and Ken, respectively. Alongside them are the likes of Simu Liu as Tourist Ken, Issa Rae as President Barbie, and, of course, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie: that one Barbie doll that everyone had growing up that's had its hair cut terribly, face covered in marker, and joints loosened to the point that it's always doing the splits.

For those who loved McKinnon's off-kilter performance and are hoping to get a Weird Barbie of their own (without enlisting the help of a destructive child to make one from scratch), you're in luck. Mattel has announced that a doll of McKinnon's Weird Barbie is on the way in all of her strange glory. According to the Mattel Creations website, where Weird Barbie is currently up for pre-order, each doll is made to order and is scheduled to ship out on or before May 31, 2024. The window to secure your own Weird Barbie closes on August 18.

Thankfully, to make the wait for your Weird Barbie order to be filled a little more bearable, Mattel has several other movie-inspired Barbie offerings for you to enjoy.