Barbie: Mattel Releases New Kate McKinnon 'Weird' Barbie Doll
Director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has proven a cinematic sensation throughout its theatrical run so far, captivating audiences in more ways than one. One of the film's strongest aspects is its cast, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Stereotypical Barbie and Ken, respectively. Alongside them are the likes of Simu Liu as Tourist Ken, Issa Rae as President Barbie, and, of course, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie: that one Barbie doll that everyone had growing up that's had its hair cut terribly, face covered in marker, and joints loosened to the point that it's always doing the splits.
For those who loved McKinnon's off-kilter performance and are hoping to get a Weird Barbie of their own (without enlisting the help of a destructive child to make one from scratch), you're in luck. Mattel has announced that a doll of McKinnon's Weird Barbie is on the way in all of her strange glory. According to the Mattel Creations website, where Weird Barbie is currently up for pre-order, each doll is made to order and is scheduled to ship out on or before May 31, 2024. The window to secure your own Weird Barbie closes on August 18.
Thankfully, to make the wait for your Weird Barbie order to be filled a little more bearable, Mattel has several other movie-inspired Barbie offerings for you to enjoy.
The Barbie movie doll collection is filling out nicely
Even though it has a lot to say about gender roles, identity, existence, and societal structures, "Barbie" is still a big toy commercial. At least in part, it's designed to get moviegoers from the theater to the toy aisle of their closest store. Thus, Mattel has already delivered on some "Barbie"-inspired doll offerings for folks to add to their collections. The line includes multiple looks for Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, the pink Corvette convertible they drive to and from Barbieland, and more. Sadly, there's no sign of a movie version of Allan (Michael Cera) or Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House.
Additionally, Mattel and various partners have served up some non-doll merch for those interested in sporting their love for "Barbie" in other ways. The website features roller skates, hoodies, swimwear, sandals, and more. At the time of publication, most of the dolls and doll accessories are sold out on the Mattel Creations website, meaning that if you want to get them, you have to hold out for a restock or try and find them elsewhere. Otherwise, though, much of the non-doll stuff is still up for sale.
If you still haven't caught it or are up for another viewing, "Barbie" is currently playing exclusively in theaters.