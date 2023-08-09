The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Trailer Transforms Winston Into An Edgier Batman
Soon "John Wick" will extend beyond just the ongoing series of numbered mainline movies and into a fully fledged franchise. Kicking off this new direction is a miniseries titled "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," which received its first trailer on August 9.
"The Continental" is one of multiple projects in the works that will expand the scope of "John Wick" past just its titular character. Also in the pipeline is a spin-off movie titled "Ballerina" about the "John Wick: Chapter 3" character Rooney (played by Ana de Armas in the upcoming film). While a few other "John Wick" spin-offs are likewise in development, they have yet to enter into production, but nevertheless signal that big things are in store for the franchise's future.
Returning as the lead character of "The Continental" is Winston Scott, formerly played by Ian McShane and now portrayed by Colin Woodell. Necessitating Woodell's involvement is the fact that "The Continental" takes place decades prior to the first "John Wick" film, revolving around his instatement as the proprietor of the ever-important New York Continental Hotel. Now, in this first trailer, fans can witness for the first time just what the "John Wick" universe looks like in the '70s, just before a young Winston became a power player in its secretive society of assassins.
The Continental brings familiar John Wick DNA into a new setting
One thing that's immediately apparent in this first trailer for "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" is that even though it takes place during a time well before Keanu Reeves' John Wick becomes a functioning adult let alone a skilled assassin, the film series' signature style is back in a big way. While the trailer only offers glimpses of some of the show's major action sequences, they're very much a return to the flashy gun-fu style of combat that the "John Wick" movies helped popularize among modern moviegoers.
Winston, meanwhile, is still finding his way in the burgeoning world of assassins, not yet defined by the cool confidence Ian McShane brings to the character. Like Bruce Wayne, he's connected to powerful tools with a lot of financial resources at his disposal. However, unlike Bruce Wayne, the playboy-seeming character has to pay deadly costs for his actions. Fans also get their first look at Mel Gibson in action as Cormac, who acts as a member of the Continental hotel chain's old guard against whom Winston is up against in his rise to power.
In total, "The Continental " will consist of three episodes that take place across three nights, condensing the young Winston's story arc into a relatively short period of time, set against the backdrop of certain real-life '70s New York City events. Episode 1 of "The Continental" premieres on Peacock on September 22.