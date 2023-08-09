The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Trailer Transforms Winston Into An Edgier Batman

Soon "John Wick" will extend beyond just the ongoing series of numbered mainline movies and into a fully fledged franchise. Kicking off this new direction is a miniseries titled "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," which received its first trailer on August 9.

"The Continental" is one of multiple projects in the works that will expand the scope of "John Wick" past just its titular character. Also in the pipeline is a spin-off movie titled "Ballerina" about the "John Wick: Chapter 3" character Rooney (played by Ana de Armas in the upcoming film). While a few other "John Wick" spin-offs are likewise in development, they have yet to enter into production, but nevertheless signal that big things are in store for the franchise's future.

Returning as the lead character of "The Continental" is Winston Scott, formerly played by Ian McShane and now portrayed by Colin Woodell. Necessitating Woodell's involvement is the fact that "The Continental" takes place decades prior to the first "John Wick" film, revolving around his instatement as the proprietor of the ever-important New York Continental Hotel. Now, in this first trailer, fans can witness for the first time just what the "John Wick" universe looks like in the '70s, just before a young Winston became a power player in its secretive society of assassins.