Hell's Kitchen: Why Losing The Competition Isn't A Bad Thing
Though it's not fun to be in a competition only to fall short, reality shows like "Hell's Kitchen" prove that losing isn't the end of the world. In fact, competitors can still find success in their chosen careers, and this is especially true for those who've cooked under Gordon Ramsay.
Mary Lou Davis, the runner-up of Season 19, hosts a successful, nerdy cooking show — and even opens pop-ups across the country. And the runner-up of Season 7, Jay Santos, now works as a sous chef for the series' Blue Kitchen.
However, it's not only those who end up in second place who have enjoyed success post-"Hell's Kitchen." Robert Hesse, whom some might remember from Seasons 5 and 6, came in fifth and 10th place, respectively. Despite that, he has had a great career following his time on the show. In an exclusive interview with "Guilty Eats," Hesse revealed that being on "Hell's Kitchen" changed his life in many ways and opened countless doors for him as a chef, including a stint at the Playboy Mansion.
Robert Hesse has achieved his goals
Robert Hesse spoke with "Guilty Eats" about his time on "Hell's Kitchen," saying he is extremely grateful for having taken the chance. Despite losing back to back, he hasn't been deterred in any way, he said. His appearance has led him to work in 36 states and four countries. He explained, "I came to the realization and confidence level that I needed to start my own brand so ultimately going on 'Hell's Kitchen' was the right direction for me." This eventually led to more prestigious career opportunities, including executive chef roles and even the opening of his restaurant and brand, Fo'Cheezy Twisted Meltz.
Though Hesse admits that not everyone will have the same experience, he believes past contestants should promote their careers and show future competitors that they can achieve their goals even if they don't win. Being on "Hell's Kitchen" has also led to his impressive weight loss, especially since Gordon Ramsay encouraged him to get healthy and become an unstoppable force in the culinary world, which he ultimately ended up doing.
The goal of "Hell's Kitchen" is to win an executive chef position. Hesse didn't make it all the way to the end of the competition, but he has managed to achieve that goal and continues to be a force to be reckoned with. It took him a little longer than expected, but it is incredible that his strength and tenacity have made his dreams come true.