Hell's Kitchen: Why Losing The Competition Isn't A Bad Thing

Though it's not fun to be in a competition only to fall short, reality shows like "Hell's Kitchen" prove that losing isn't the end of the world. In fact, competitors can still find success in their chosen careers, and this is especially true for those who've cooked under Gordon Ramsay.

Mary Lou Davis, the runner-up of Season 19, hosts a successful, nerdy cooking show — and even opens pop-ups across the country. And the runner-up of Season 7, Jay Santos, now works as a sous chef for the series' Blue Kitchen.

However, it's not only those who end up in second place who have enjoyed success post-"Hell's Kitchen." Robert Hesse, whom some might remember from Seasons 5 and 6, came in fifth and 10th place, respectively. Despite that, he has had a great career following his time on the show. In an exclusive interview with "Guilty Eats," Hesse revealed that being on "Hell's Kitchen" changed his life in many ways and opened countless doors for him as a chef, including a stint at the Playboy Mansion.