Star Trek: The Next Generation's 'Parallels' Showed The Madness Of TNG's Multiverse

Multiverses are all the rage these days. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all-in on the concept post-"Endgame," spawning projects like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Speaking of the web-slinger, Sony's "Spider-Verse" movies have taken the concept in fascinating directions. And this year, a multiverse movie, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home best picture at the Oscars.

As usual, "Star Trek" is way ahead of the curve. The beloved science fiction franchise has been exploring the notion of a quantum multiverse since "Star Trek: The Original Series" in the 1960s. This was notably explored in the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Mirror, Mirror," in which Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) find themselves transported to the Mirror Universe, an alternate dimension where the Federation is evil and, even more upsettingly, everyone sports goatees. Other episodes from both "The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have examined multiverse concepts ranging from branching timelines to alternate existences. But it wasn't until the final season of "The Next Generation" that an in-world explanation of the multiverse emerged.

The Season 7 episode, "Parallels," finds Worf (Michael Dorn) returning from a bat'leth tournament to find himself slipping through multiple realities, including one in which he is married to Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is dead. Eventually, by flying a shuttle through the quantum fissure causing his displacement, Worf is able to return to his own reality, but not before hundreds of thousands of Enterprises are temporarily pulled into a single universe. By studying this episode, we can figure out the basic "rules" of the "Star Trek" multiverse. Spoiler alert: it doesn't make a lot of sense.