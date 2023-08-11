Red, White & Royal Blue: Who Plays Amy Gupta And Why Does She Look So Familiar?

That's Aneesh Sheth as Gillian, Jessica Jones' (Krysten Ritter) new assistant, in the same-titled detective drama. Gillian came aboard the series during Season 3 and became a popular member of the cast in short order. She appeared in eight of the season's 13 episodes and provides an acerbic if humorous shoulder for Jessica to lean on as she navigates her way through life without Malcolm Ducasse's (Eka Darville) help. While Gillian isn't the sweetest person in the world, she's loyal and completely efficient.

Sheth knew the character's connection would be prickly and prepared to act out those nuances. "I think there's a line in the first episode where she says I brought her on just because she does her job and she doesn't bother me," the actor told Marvel in 2019. "She makes a point where she says 'I want to keep her at arm's length, but she does a good job.' The relationship there is very much like, 'I appreciate the work she does for me, but I really don't want to get personal with her."

With her first appearance in the part, Sheth became the first trans actor to become a regular part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this role, and Gillian, in turn, became the MCU's first trans character. She told Pink News that she relished the chance to play a different sort of trans role. "The types of roles and narratives that are available now for trans people to tell, they're getting broader ... I think it was a great opportunity to play Gillian the way that she is written and it helped me broaden my own craft," she said.