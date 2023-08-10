The Continental Trailer: Who Is Mel Gibson's Cormac In The John Wick Universe?

In the wake of "John Wick: Chapter 4," the Keanu Reeves-led franchise is about to widen its scope beyond the titular assassin. The limited series "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" is on its way to the Peacock streaming service, taking audiences back to a time long before Wick became the hitman recognized and feared by criminals the world over. Rather, the spotlight is on a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as he rises through the ranks to become the head of the New York branch of the assassin-friendly Continental hotel chain.

Among the show's new characters is Cormac (Mel Gibson): the untrustworthy head of the NY Continental in the 1970s who has a complicated relationship with Winston and Charon (Ayomide Adegun). "He's kind of like [Winston and Charon's] mentor, or actually, mentor or tormentor, I'm not sure which. But he's rather a nefarious character who's like a father figure to them," Gibson explained of his character during a chat with MovieWeb. Now adults, Winston and Charon see Cormac for who he is and despise him for how he has used them for his own gain. Now, they want to get even.

Overall, Cormac is a seedy character, to say the least, and his immoral tendencies have adversely affected the entire Continental.