Will There Be A Sequel To Red, White And Royal Blue?

Maybe! It also could be something else entirely!

Adapted from Casey McQuiston's debut 2019 novel, "Red, White & Royal Blue" imagines a world that not only has a female President of the United States — played by Uma Thurman — but also imagines what might happen if her son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zahkar Perez), fell in love with the younger of two Princes of England, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). The film, released through Amazon Studios, has director Matthew López at the helm, and apparently, his agent sent him McQuiston's novel with very different intentions.

Prior to "Red, White & Royal Blue," López was best known for his expansive play "The Inheritance," which won a handful of Tony Awards — including Best Play — in 2020, so when his agent suggested that he might be interested in McQuiston's book, he thought a musical could be in order. "The reason my agent sent me the book is he thought maybe I'd want to turn it into a musical," López told GLAAD. "I don't see it working as a musical, but maybe that's because I know it too well as a movie – maybe I'm wrong about that. I reserved the right to be wrong about that... especially if the price is right."

Obviously, whether or not "Red, White & Royal Blue" could be a musical doesn't have much to do with a sequel... so it remains to be seen if López would return for "Red, White & Royal Two." (It's a working title.) What about McQuiston, though?