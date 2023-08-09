Who Plays The President In Red, White & Royal Blue?

There's no question, though, that Thurman is best known for her two major collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino. Thurman first showed up in Tarantino's universally acclaimed 1994 masterpiece "Pulp Fiction," where she shares her scenes primarily with John Travolta's Vincent Vega, who is tasked with taking Mia Wallace (Thurman) out on the town at the behest of her dangerous and powerful husband Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames, who shows up later in the film in a... compromising position). Unfortunately for Vincent, Mia steals drugs from his coat and ends up overdosing... and he risks everything to save her life in once of the most harrowing scenes in "Pulp Fiction," which is definitely saying something.

Later, Tarantino and Thurman worked together to create the character of Beatrix Kiddo, known as both "The Bride" and "Black Mamba" at different points throughout both "Kill Bill" films. Released in two volumes, the kung-fu homage and revenge epic sees Thurman go after the group of assassins who shot her and left her for dead while she was pregnant with Bill's (David Carradine) baby, simply because she tried to leave her life as a violent hitwoman behind. The two films watch as Thurman's Beatrix goes on a bloody rampage, murdering her way to Bill and her daughter, who's still alive. The legacy of these films is definitely marred by the fact that Thurman found herself in actual danger during filming, but still, there's no denying that "The Bride" is Thurman's most iconic role to date.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).