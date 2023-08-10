The Steamy Barbie Scene We'll Never Get To See

There's a whole lot going on in "Barbie," honestly. There's a dream ballet, lots of TVs playing videos of horses, an extended car chase, an inspiring monologue, and a real stunner of a final line as Barbie (Margot Robbie) makes her way into the real world. What it doesn't have is a real central love story, especially when you consider that Barbie doesn't have a whole lot of interest in her default boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling). So is it possible that we missed out on a scene between Ken and a totally different Barbie?

Mashable, among other outlets, released a behind-the-scenes photo of writer-director Greta Gerwig (who wrote the movie alongside her real-life partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach), donning a pair of pink headphones and hysterically laughing at the scene before her. That scene in question appears to be something that's definitely not in the movie: namely, a moment where Ken lays in the "pool" (it's plastic) with his head in the lap of Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) as she strokes her hair. Notably, Mashable also clarifies that Ken is wearing pants with a lightning bolt on the side, indicating that he's "bad Ken," meaning the version of Ken that comes from his discovery of the patriarchy. So was this merely an on-set goof, or is there an undoubtedly delightful deleted scene coming our way?