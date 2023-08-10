Tragic Details About The Cast Of Bird Box

It seems like just yesterday that Netflix released its horror megahit "Bird Box." The story might ring familiar to anyone who's a fan of modern apocalypse movies like "28 Days Later" or "A Quiet Place." For reasons no one knows, mysterious entities have arrived on Earth, and almost everyone who looks at them is driven to suicide. The only people who can resist the impulse to harm themselves become obsessed with making everyone else look at the entities.

As the world begins to collapse, Malorie (Sandra Bullock) finds herself brought in with a small group of survivors. The movie uses flashbacks to show Malorie's experiences in the early days of society collapsing while also showing her present-day struggle to take two unnamed children to safety. The ending of "Bird Box" left many fans dying for more, and later they got exactly what they wanted with Netflix's "Bird Box Barcelona."

There's something inherently satisfying about watching characters overcome adversity and transform themselves through their struggles. It's too bad that real life is also full of tragedy, and that our real-life experiences don't tend to follow a movie's plot arc. The actors in "Bird Box" brought us a great experience of fictional tragedy, but sadly, their own lives haven't always been easy either.