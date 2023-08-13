Who Did The Rookie's Nathan Fillion Play On Modern Family?

For his role as Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds in Joss Whedon's space western "Firefly" and the film follow-up "Serenity," Nathan Fillion emerged as the de facto heartthrob among a certain subsection of nerd culture. It's an identifier that Fillion has embraced, particularly in his recurring role as Missy's celebrity crush on "Big Mouth." Fanboys flocked to Fillion, too, with his work on "Castle" and as the voice of Green Lantern only strengthening his star power. With his starring role on "The Rookie," Fillion's broad appeal has expanded to police procedural fans.

Indeed, there's just something about the guy that attracts intense fandom. That's the crux of his character Rainer Shine on "Modern Family," who Fillion played for six episodes in Season 8, plus a cameo appearance in Season 9. When Phil (Ty Burrell) is invited to do a real estate segment on the local news, he's thrilled to meet his hero, Rainer, who is the weatherman.

Phil is flustered around Rainer and consequently approaches their budding friendship with the nerves of a schoolboy crush. He's part-mortified, part-jealous when Rainer starts dating his 20-something daughter, Haley (Sarah Hyland). "[Phil] is shocked and horrified, but the reality is he kind of set us up accidentally," Fillion told the New York Post. "He hates it but it's also all his fault."