Ozark Season 5 - Could Jason Bateman & Laura Linney's Netflix Series Return?

Over the course of its four sweaty-palmed seasons on Netflix, "Ozark" kept viewers pinned to the edge of their seats as they pondered what ghastly fates awaited Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his flock in the wilds of the Missouri Ozarks. The narrative actually stretched far beyond that region through the series' run, with the Byrdes facing down perils from federal agents, Kansas City mobsters, Mexican cartels, and local heroin dealers at every turn. If you've seen the series' breathless finale, you know they outlasted every one of them, riding off not so much into the sunset, but into the black of night with their names and lives somehow relatively intact.

That finale was, of course, more open-ended than many "Ozark" fans had likely anticipated. So much so that the door seemed very much open to a fifth season should the powers that be deem it a possibility. And according to Bateman — who also served as executive producer and sometimes director on "Ozark" — a return would certainly not be out of the question, because he enjoyed working on the show so much. "Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you'd love to return to it," the actor told Variety. Bateman went on to add, "And we had that with 'Ozark.' So I'd do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn't happen often."