Whatever Happened To Flated After Shark Tank?

Monique Keefer, Ryan Guay, and Ken Hoeve appeared on "Shark Tank," hoping to secure an investment of $350,000 for 5% of their company. Given the relative freshness of their business, it will take a lot for the sharks to bite on their $7 million valuation.

They present the convenience their products provide, giving customers ample storage space when needed while allowing easy methods to store them away. The sharks quickly discover how simple it is to deflate the product. While they are not the inventors of this specific technology, their patents cover their use as automotive accessories. Their $1,800 truck toppers are cheaper than the traditional fiberglass variety, which can cost at least $3,500.

Kevin O'Leary wants to know the justification behind their valuation, as their year-to-date sales are only $277,000, with projections of $600,000 by year's end. They explain that they have a purchase order from a national retailer and have raised $500,000. O'Leary and Lori Grenier disagree with the valuation, while Robert Herjavec thinks they need to commit more time to the business, as most of them are not working there full-time. Mark Cuban suggests the team attend more direct-to-consumer events to show how their products work.

Daymond John makes a unique deal. Instead of taking any equity, he will give them $350,000 but wants 8% of sales until he makes his money back. Afterward, the royalty goes down to 5%. After trying to negotiate, they accept his offer. Now with John's help, has the company been able to inflate its prospects?