Shark Tank: Why The Minus Cal Pitch Became A Tense Argument

It takes a lot to secure a deal from the wealthy investors on "Shark Tank," but a surefire way to lose out on such an opportunity is by touting the merits of a health-related product without proven accounts of its usefulness, which was the unfortunate case for the company Minus Cal. Season 11 of the show saw Tennessee entrepreneurs Crom Carmichael and Barrett Jacques seek an investment of $500,000 for 20% of Minus Cal. Their business produces a line of protein bars imbued with a special ingredient known as Chloeve, which is said to aid in weight loss and lowering cholesterol.

While they state that their items have been tested and the ingredients are all natural, Mark Cuban was nevertheless skeptical of their branding. He didn't like that their product is being advertised as a weight loss tool rather than a nutritional one, pointing out that the name "Minus Cal" would give consumers the wrong idea. Some of the sharks grew irritated by Cuban's arrogance but gradually became more wary of the business as the episode went on. Carmichael and Jacques tried to elaborate on their claims but contradicted themselves in the process, as their banner stated that their product can help you lose weight.

Ultimately, no shark made an offer, either disliking the business' claims or valuation. Cuban even went as far as to say, "To everybody who's watching — don't buy it." That notion didn't benefit Minus Cal, to say the least, as fans soon came to see why Cuban was so critical.