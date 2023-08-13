Shark Tank: Why The Minus Cal Pitch Became A Tense Argument
It takes a lot to secure a deal from the wealthy investors on "Shark Tank," but a surefire way to lose out on such an opportunity is by touting the merits of a health-related product without proven accounts of its usefulness, which was the unfortunate case for the company Minus Cal. Season 11 of the show saw Tennessee entrepreneurs Crom Carmichael and Barrett Jacques seek an investment of $500,000 for 20% of Minus Cal. Their business produces a line of protein bars imbued with a special ingredient known as Chloeve, which is said to aid in weight loss and lowering cholesterol.
While they state that their items have been tested and the ingredients are all natural, Mark Cuban was nevertheless skeptical of their branding. He didn't like that their product is being advertised as a weight loss tool rather than a nutritional one, pointing out that the name "Minus Cal" would give consumers the wrong idea. Some of the sharks grew irritated by Cuban's arrogance but gradually became more wary of the business as the episode went on. Carmichael and Jacques tried to elaborate on their claims but contradicted themselves in the process, as their banner stated that their product can help you lose weight.
Ultimately, no shark made an offer, either disliking the business' claims or valuation. Cuban even went as far as to say, "To everybody who's watching — don't buy it." That notion didn't benefit Minus Cal, to say the least, as fans soon came to see why Cuban was so critical.
Minus Cal didn't last long after the show
Minus Cal might have had a chance of securing a deal on "Shark Tank" had its owners thought more carefully about what their company was trying to advertise. Unfortunately, their mishandling of their facts and branding got them on the sharks' bad side, especially Mark Cuban's. At the end, Cuban's ask for viewers not to bother with the business may have had a hand in their undoing.
Following the show, not much came for MinusCal except harsh reviews. It was briefly sold on Amazon where it came under heavy criticism from customers, averaging 1.9 out of 5 stars. Most reviewers did not hesitate to call Minus Cal a scam, stating that the horrible taste was only matched by the product's overall ineffectiveness. One commenter even pointed out that the same qualities that are supposed to make Minus Cal beneficial came with some major drawbacks. "What most people don't know is that any fat blocking product blocks GOOD FAT as well as bad fat. And the actual blocking percentage is really low (less than 25%)," the review states. "Save your money and just eat less calories than you burn to lose weight. It's just basic math."
Minus Cal became unavailable on Amazon, and their social media pages and website have gone defunct, indicating that the company no longer exists. Some may think Cuban was too harsh on the team, but the longtime investor had his reasons for unloading so bluntly.
Cuban hates the deceit of most health product pitches
The chances of a health company making a deal on "Shark Tank" are slim, especially if Mark Cuban is involved. Many of the show's most dramatic moments were birthed from this combination, from the immune boosting supplement EZC Pack to the hangover cure Thrive+. Some may find his disputes to be a bit dramatic, but Cuban would rather play it safe than sorry when these companies are in the tank.
In an interview with the New York Post, the longtime investor and Dallas Mavericks owner shared what makes him so anxious when health-related businesses make a pitch. "It really bothers me when we have a product that could take advantage of the [people] who trust us," Cuban stated. "I believe the show has a responsibility to its viewers."
It's not uncommon for the "Shark Tank" effect to occur after a presentation, where a company's sales see an immediate boost following an episode's airing. Even brands that fail to make a deal can ride high from the publicity. In this regard, it justifies Cuban's over-the-top nature. While he can get to the point of not allowing presenters to fully explain themselves, it gets across the idea to viewers that this might not be a business they want to support. Nevertheless, Cuban is well aware of why the show keeps including such companies, explaining to the Post, "The producers know how I feel about [supplements], and me getting on [the entrepreneurs] usually makes the pitch interesting enough to make it on air."